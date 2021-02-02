Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in death of Salem man, teen daughter

Accidents and Crashes

Authorities offer safety tips for propane heaters, to avoid future tragedies

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater is suspected of killing a Salem man and his 17-year-old daughter in a fifth-wheel trailer, Marion County sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, a caller reported finding two people not breathing inside of a fifth-wheel trailer at a property in the 5700 block of State Street, east of Salem. The caller said they went to the location after not hearing from the people since Saturday.

When deputies and crews from Marion County Fire District #1 arrived at the scene, both people inside of the trailer were pronounced deceased.

Due to the suspicious nature of the deaths, detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were called to the scene.

Detectives believe the two deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer. Two animals, a dog and a cat, were also found dead inside.

The victims have been identified as Richard Yaple, a 50-year-old Salem man, and his daughter Hannah Yaple, a 17-year-old female from Keizer.

According to the CDC, each year in the United States, there are at least 430 accidental deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning. To help prevent these tragedies from occurring, the sheriff's office shared these safety tips: