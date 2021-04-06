Squirrels damage line, knock out power in downtown Bend; 1,400 affected

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A power outage apparently caused by squirrels damaging a line hit downtown Bend Tuesday morning, affecting more than 1,400 Pacific Power customers, the utility reported.

The outage was first reported at 8:21 a.m., according to Pacific Power's online outage map.

Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said the "cause looks to be squirrels," after earlier indications it could have been caused by a bird.

Crews were called in, and the initial estimate said power would be restored before 11:30 a.m.

But Gauntt said crews "might be able to restore (service) more quickly by rerouting power around the damage."

It's not the first such animal-related power outage in downtown Bend.

Back in 2014, a squirrel met its untimely demise at the substation near Mirror Pond, knocking out power for nearly two hours and causing a half-day delay in the initial Luke Wirkkala murder trial.

Four years later, in June 2018, a bird flew into the same substation and sparked a 2 1/2-hour outage that affected more than 5,200 customers downtown and on the city's Westside.