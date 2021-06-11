Prineville police sergeant responding to crash learns it killed one son, seriously injured another

Accidents and Crashes

GoFundMe page created to assist family with expenses

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville police sergeant who responded to a single-vehicle crash south of town Wednesday night learned it was his two teen-age sons who were injured, the oldest fatally, Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins confirmed Friday.

“Tragedy has struck our small family,” Cummins said in a Facebook post about the crash on state Highway 27 about four miles south of Prineville.

State Police said the driver of the Kia Spectra, Clayton Gray, 19, a resident of the Baker County town of Halfway, was killed in the rollover crash and that a juvenile passenger was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. The Crook County School District later confirmed the younger sibling is a Crook County High School student.

Cummins said one of the responding officers, Sergeant Rob Gray, learned it was his two sons in the crash, and the 19-year-old died at the scene. His younger brother, 16, “thankfully has started the long process of recovery,” the police chief added.

"So often, we are asked how you can show support for your officers," Cummins wrote. "This is a chance to do just that. Anything you’re comfortable with giving, whether it’s a nice comment to this post, a card, or a prayer, all would be appreciated by the family."

For those wishing to help the Gray family with a donation, Cummins included an approved GoFundMe link. "Monetary donations will help cover the costs of life-flight, the hospital bills and the funeral," the police chief added.