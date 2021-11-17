Bend woman seriously hurt in SE Third Street vehicle-pedestrian crash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman was struck and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Southeast Third Street, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the reported crash in the area of Third Street and McKinley Avenue, Lieutenant Bob Jones said.

Officers found a woman lying in the street, unconscious and unresponsive, Jones said.

Bend Fire and Rescue medics took the woman to St. Charles Bend, where she was admitted with serious injuries, he said.

The driver, a Bend woman, remained on the scene and cooperated throughout the investigation, the lieutenant said.

Third Street was closed in both directions for about 1 ½ hours for the work of a crash reconstruction team.