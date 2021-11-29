Redmond pedestrian struck, killed crossing Highway 97

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman was struck and killed as she tried to cross Highway 97 on foot Saturday night, Oregon State Police said Monday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded just before 10 p.m. to the reported vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 97 near milepost 124, on the south end of Redmond, OSP said.

A preliminary investigation found that pedestrian Kara Shepherd, 44, of Redmond, was attempting to cross four lanes of travel when she was struck by a northbound Lexus driven by a 37-year-old Redmond woman.

OSP said Shepherd sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The car’s driver was unhurt and remained on scene, cooperating with the investigation, troopers said.

OSP was assisted by the Redmond Police Department and ODOT.