DCSO deputy on leave after Bend woman fleeing stop, pursuit killed in rollover crash near Alfalfa

(Update: Adding video, deputy on paid administrative leave)

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman, apparently fleeing an attempted traffic stop by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy, prompting a pursuit, was killed Monday night in a rollover crash north of Alfalfa, Oregon State Police reported Tuesday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Johnson Ranch Road, a half-mile south of Stearns Road, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, Lisa Peaslee, 50, of Bend, had fled a sheriff’s deputy who was stopping her northbound Toyota Scion for unspecified violations, OSP said.

During the ensuing pursuit, her SUV crossed over the oncoming, southbound lane and struck a rock embankment on the southbound shoulder, troopers said. The Scion rolled and came to rest in the road.

Peaslee sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Sgt. Jayson Janes, the sheriff's office public information officer, said the deputy, whose name is not being released at this time, is on paid administrative leave, a standard process during the investigation.

Johnson Ranch Road was closed for about seven hours while OSP and Bend Police crash reconstruction units investigated the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Bend Police Department, Bend Fire and Rescue, the Alfalfa Fire District and the Deschutes County Road Department.