DCSO deputy on leave after Bend woman fleeing stop, pursuit killed in rollover crash near Alfalfa
(Update: Adding video, deputy on paid administrative leave)
ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman, apparently fleeing an attempted traffic stop by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy, prompting a pursuit, was killed Monday night in a rollover crash north of Alfalfa, Oregon State Police reported Tuesday.
OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Johnson Ranch Road, a half-mile south of Stearns Road, troopers said.
A preliminary investigation found that the driver, Lisa Peaslee, 50, of Bend, had fled a sheriff’s deputy who was stopping her northbound Toyota Scion for unspecified violations, OSP said.
During the ensuing pursuit, her SUV crossed over the oncoming, southbound lane and struck a rock embankment on the southbound shoulder, troopers said. The Scion rolled and came to rest in the road.
Peaslee sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Sgt. Jayson Janes, the sheriff's office public information officer, said the deputy, whose name is not being released at this time, is on paid administrative leave, a standard process during the investigation.
Johnson Ranch Road was closed for about seven hours while OSP and Bend Police crash reconstruction units investigated the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Bend Police Department, Bend Fire and Rescue, the Alfalfa Fire District and the Deschutes County Road Department.
Comments
10 Comments
Now, this is a tough one. She has zero chance of outrunning a cop driving a Scion. At that hour, there is almost no traffic on that road. Should the cop just keep her in sight and radio ahead, because she is essentially trapped on that road with no real escape route until she gets to Powell Butte. The cop has an obligation to arrest her, because she fled the traffic stop, but she ends up dead. Now, if she was already driving erratically, then it is a public safety issue. Tough call.
Isn’t it policy to terminate pursuit when safety is a concern, even the safety of the pursued? Lots of info still needs to be revealed. Devil’s in the details!
Gets more interesting. Woman with that same name is listed as living right along that stretch of road.
Can’t imagine what she had done that warranted in her mind, risking death by fleeing. Sad. Wonder if they will tell us eventually?
I’m pretty sure we’ll learn more. But whatever info is released, soon or later, most tragedies, whatever the specifics, leave some unanswered, painful questions for all involved.
Police at fault.
This is about the dumbest comment imaginable as there is no information to base it on. Was it a high speed pursuit? Don’t know. What was the reason for the pursuit? Don’t know. Maybe the deputy was hanging back as often happens to keep from the situation turning into a high speed pursuit. Don’t know. Should law enforcement never pursue anyone who doesn’t want to be pulled over? Know the facts before spewing your opinion.
Going north from Alfalfa, that road is several miles of dead straight and deal flat pavement until you get to this twisty bit right before the equestrian center. At night, at high speed if you’re not familiar with the road, I can see this happening. Tragic, but at least no one else was injured.
Should have terminated the pursuit unless the deputy reasonably believed it was an intoxicated driver.
How about we wait for the facts to come in before you rush to judgement. Seems like the more prudent, adult way to handle these things.