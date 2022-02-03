Redmond driver arrested in DUII crash that sheared off power pole by Bend Parkway, causing blackout

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A DUII driver from Redmond crashed into and toppled a power pole on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night, knocking out power to about 1,100 Pacific Power customers in the area and leading to his arrest on several charges, police said.

Officers responded about 8:40 p.m. to the reported crash on the northbound parkway (Highway 97) at the Southeast Division Street on-ramp, which coincided with widespread power outages, Sergeant R.C. Bigelow said.

Officers found a Ford F350 pickup driven by the 29-year-old Redmond resident had left the northbound parkway and struck the Pacific Power pole. Bigelow said that blacked out the nearby intersection of Reed Market Road, as well as the parkway on- and off-ramps in both directions,

Officers also learned the man’s truck had struck a Subaru occupied by three juveniles, who did not require medical attention.

The pickup driver was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief.

Caitlyn Williams told NewsChannel 21 the power went out at the Pine Mill Apartments, located behind Chan's, "and we heard a huge bang after bang while someone smashed into a power pole, and it got shredded in half -- all the transformers exploded and power lines fell down on trees."

Bigelow said Division Street at the northbound parkway on-ramp remained closed late Wednesday night as Pacific Power crews worked to restore service.

Bend police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and ODOT’s Incident Response Team.

Pacific Power’s outage map indicated about 1,100 customers lost power, and about 50 were still out after midnight.