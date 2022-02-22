Pickup leaves Deschutes Market Road, topples power pole; road closed, 130 CEC members affected

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A driver was unhurt when a pickup truck left Deschutes Market Road east of Bend and toppled a power pole late Tuesday morning – one of several weather-related crashes around the region. The crash closed the road for repair work that required cutting power to about 130 Central Electric Cooperative members on a very cold day.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jayson Janes said the crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. between Findley and Margaret lanes.

CEC crews were called out and de-energized a section of the line before beginning work to replace the pole. Power was expected to be restored between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., said Brent ten Pas, CEC’s director of member and public relations.