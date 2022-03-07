Prineville man, 76, killed in rollover crash of pickup east of Ashwood in Jefferson County

ASHWOOD, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 76-year-old Prineville man was killed Sunday afternoon in the rollover crash of a pickup truck towing a trailer on a road about 12 miles east of Ashwood, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Jefferson County Fire and EMS, the Ashwood Fire Department and a Life Flight helicopter responded to the report of a pickup truck that had rolled off NE Gosner Road, about 12 miles east of Ashwood, or about 40 miles northeast of Madras, sheriff's Corporal Jason Evan said.

An investigation determined the driver had stopped a 2019 Ford Ranger alongside the road. Evan said the trailer the truck was towing started sliding off the side of the road, which also caused the pickup to slide and roll down the embankment, trapping the driver and passenger.

A group of motorcycle riders passing the scene was able to free the driver, but not the passenger, Evan said. They remained on scene until law enforcement and medics arrived.

Medical personnel conducted lifesaving efforts, which proved unsuccessful, and the passenger, identified as Victor Wood, 76, of Prineville did at the scene.