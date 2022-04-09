Search for missing Mount Hood snowboarder ends sadly with recovery of his body

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KTVZ) – The often risky air and ground search for a snowboarder missing on Mount Hood ended sadly with the discovery of his body, buried in avalanche debris, and Saturday's successful recovery effort, Hood River County sheriff’s deputies said.

Late Friday afternoon, members of the Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol found evidence a body was buried in avalanche debris in Clark Creek, located in the Heather Canyon area, much of which is rated black or double black diamond, the sheriff’s office said.

Due to declining daylight and the technical aspect of a recovery, the operation was scheduled for Saturday.

About 10:30 a.m., Ski Patrol and sheriff’s office personnel were able to extricate the body of Ryan Mather, 30, of Aloha, from the creek, a two-hour operation that required a rope team, deputies said.

They were able to identify the body as Mather, who was reported missing Tuesday evening by his girlfriend after he failed to return home from a Mt. Hood Meadows snowboarding trip. His family was notified of the recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ryan’s family,” said Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. “This has been an incredibly difficult and heart-wrenching five days for them.”

English went on to say, “We are extremely thankful to all of the agencies and organizations that helped search for Ryan and ultimately recover him for his family.”

Searchers faced a variety of weather and snow conditions in the highly technical terrain during the five days of active searching. Much of the area was under active avalanche warnings during the operational periods, compounding the dangers they had to contend with.

Assisting the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office during the search operations were the Clackamas, Deschutes, Benton and Lane County sheriffs’ offices, Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, Mt. Hood Meadows Public Safety, Oregon Army National Guard, and Oregon Emergency Management.