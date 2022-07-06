Terrebonne motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 126 crash near Redmond; Bend man charged with drugged, reckless driving

(Update: OSP releases details of crash, identifies motorcyclist)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man faces drugged and reckless driving charges after a crash Wednesday night that killed a Terrebonne motorcyclist on state Highway 126 west of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Thursday.

Troopers and other first responders were dispatched around 8:35 p.m. to the crash on Highway 126W near milepost 108, about two miles west of Redmond.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old Bend man was driving a Chevy Impala east on the highway and tried to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder.

A Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by Rodney Miller, 51, of Terrebonne, was following the car and collided with the driver’s-side door while it was turning, OSP said.

Miller sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene. The driver was cited in lieu of custody for DUII-drugs and reckless driving, OSP said.

The highway was closed for about five hours while an OSP collision reconstruction unit conducted an investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.