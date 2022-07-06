Terrebonne motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 126 crash near Redmond; Bend man charged with drugged, reckless driving
(Update: OSP releases details of crash, identifies motorcyclist)
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man faces drugged and reckless driving charges after a crash Wednesday night that killed a Terrebonne motorcyclist on state Highway 126 west of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Thursday.
Troopers and other first responders were dispatched around 8:35 p.m. to the crash on Highway 126W near milepost 108, about two miles west of Redmond.
OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old Bend man was driving a Chevy Impala east on the highway and tried to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder.
A Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by Rodney Miller, 51, of Terrebonne, was following the car and collided with the driver’s-side door while it was turning, OSP said.
Miller sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene. The driver was cited in lieu of custody for DUII-drugs and reckless driving, OSP said.
The highway was closed for about five hours while an OSP collision reconstruction unit conducted an investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
How very sad and tragic someone had to die because of someone’s poor judgment. Drinking OR doing drugs and driving just isn’t necessary. PEOPLE PARTY AT HOME! STAY OFF THE STREETS!
And someone else says it’s because the motorcycle was following too closely, when no determinations have been made. The legal system will determine to the best of their ability. Please reserve problematic judgments, our new system will let community members flag comments as offensive and we will definitely review them again if necessary. Please respect grieving friends and family.