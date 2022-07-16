One lane of Hwy. 97 reopens after fatal multiple-vehicle crash south of Hwy. 138 junction

(Update: One lane reopens to traffic with pilot car)

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal multiple-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 in both directions for a time south of Chemult late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. near milepost 230, south of the junction with state Highway 138, the turnoff to Diamond Lake.

Oregon State Police confirmed the crash resulted in a fatality but said it expected to have limited information until Sunday.

ODOT said one lane reopened by 6 p.m., with a pilot car guiding traffic through in alternate directions. But spokeswoman Kacey Davey said traffic backups were still occurring, having earlier told motorists to expect extended delays at the crash scene and urgeing them to avoid the area if possible.

ODOT’s TripCheck camera about a mile south of the scene showed a lengthy traffic backup. Check updates at KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.

We’ll have updates as available.