Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The investigation of the 37-year-old man’s drowning death is non-criminal, as nothing suspicious has been noted, Sergeant Jayson Janes said Monday. The man's name was being withheld, pending family notification.

The sheriff’s office responded around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the area of milepost 6 on Lower Bridge Way on a report of a missing person, Janes said. The reporting person said he’d been swimming with a friend and went to run an errand, but was unable to find his friend when he returned.

Deputies initially searched the area Saturday night along with two Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, a drone with thermal capabilities and K-9 “Copper” and his partner, Deputy Donny Patterson, without success.

More personnel responded around 7 a.m. Monday to assist in the search, including 17 SAR volunteers and the swift water rescue team, and K-9 and drone teams.

After about 5 ½ hours, the man’s body was found in the river, about a half-mile downstream from Lower Bridge Way, Janes said.