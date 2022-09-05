Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Sunriver police and fire medics responded to the facility around 1:40 p.m. after the boy, age 4 or 5, experienced a medical condition while at the pool, police Lieutenant Stephen Lopez said.

After the staff lifeguards revived the boy, Sunriver medics rushed him to St. Charles Bend, Lopez said.

No further details were immediately available.