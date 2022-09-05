Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 12:09 AM

Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts

KTVZ file

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Sunriver police and fire medics responded to the facility around 1:40 p.m. after the boy, age 4 or 5, experienced a medical condition while at the pool, police Lieutenant Stephen Lopez said.

After the staff lifeguards revived the boy, Sunriver medics rushed him to St. Charles Bend, Lopez said.

No further details were immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content