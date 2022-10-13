Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage

An alleged drugged driver hit, caused major damage to Tumalo's new fire station, which opened in late 2019
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office; Troy Stevens
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUII and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. and arriving deputies found a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Deputies determined the driver, a 46-year-old Crooked River Ranch man, was driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs), Janes said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and later issued a criminal citation to appear in court on charges of DUII-drugs and first-degree criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Bolen told NewsChannel 21 at the scene Thursday morning that the damage happened to the wall of a first-floor gym workout room, below the second-floor sleeping quarters at the fire station, which opened in December of 2019. Bolen said they were still determining if that first-floor area was still able to be occupied.

Rhea Panela

Rhea Panela is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

