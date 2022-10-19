Bend Parkway/Hwy. 97 reopens overnight after injury crash north of Powers Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road for several hours Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

ODOT said in advisory the crash around 9:30 p.m. initially closed Highway 97's northbound lanes at milepost 139. The other direction was soon closed as well.

"Use an alternate route and expect extended delays," the traffic alert stated.

The highway reopened overnight.

Another crash was reported around the same time Wednesday night on Highway 97 near milepost 99, four miles south of Madras, reportedly involving a semi-truck and blocking southbound lanes initially, leading to a full closure for a time. According to ODOT, the highway was open again before midnight.

Track traffic updates on KTVZ.COM's TripCheck page.

We'll have updates as available.