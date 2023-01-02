Two killed in head-on crash blocking Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd fatal crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin

(Update: Second crash N. of Chiloquin also fatal)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash that closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late into the night, as authorities conducted a crash investigation and reconstruction.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Crook County Sheriff John Gautney said the road was closed at the intersection with the Post-Paulina Highway (Highway 380) and was expected to reopen by about 11 p.m.

Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt. The Crook County High School parking lot was designated as a location for motorists waiting out the closure. Gautney said the Assembly of God Church at South Main Street and Lynn Boulevard was open for those who needed to get warm while waiting for the road to open.

A few hours later, in Klamath County, a three-car crash -- also confirmed by Oregon State Police to be a fatality -- occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and closed U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 235, north of Chiloquin. ODOT said to expect extended delays.

We’ll have more details on both crashes as they are available.