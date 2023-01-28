Skip to Content
Two crashes close Highway 26 between Madras and Mt. Hood as Arctic front, snow sweep into region

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon.

The first crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near milepost 61, about four miles south of the intersection with state Highway 36 (the Mount Hood Highway), ODOT reported on its TripCheck page.

Around the time that closure ended, an apparently multi-vehicle crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near milepost 113, about four miles north of Madras. ODOT confirmed the closure shortly after 8 p.m. and advised motorists to “expect extended delays.”

The snowy, icy conditions also apparently led to one, possibly two jackknifed semi-trucks near milepost 108 eight miles south of Terrebonne, near Juniper Butte. Other truck drivers were reported to be chaining up in the area.

Meanwhile, a rollover crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. on state Highway 126 near milepost 4, east of Redmond.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for a few inches of snow at lower elevations, along with gusty winds and difficult travel conditions.

Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have more information as available.

