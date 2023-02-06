Skip to Content
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

Highway 126 crash CCSO 2-6
Crook County Sheriff's Office
Crash Monday evening closed Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
Highway 126 closure TripCheck 26
ODOT TripCheck
Detour was established around Hwy. 126 crash scene

(Update: OSP releases crash info)

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near milepost 9, about two miles east of Powell Butte, ODOT’s TripCheck indicated.

Oregon State Police said a 31-year-old Prineville woman was driving a Ford Flex heading east when she went across the westbound lane and struck a power pole and two fences before coming to a full stop.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond with pre-existing conditions, troopers said. Star 24-Hour Towing of Prineville removed the vehicle.

The crash between Redmond and Prineville prompted ODOT to set up a detour using SW Copley Road to Riggs Road and the Powell Butte Highway, then back to Highway 126.

“The crash involved downed power lines, and extended delays are expected while crews work to clear the scene,” ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said. Crook County sheriff’s deputies also urged motorists to avoid the area.

The road had reopened by about 11 p.m., with ODOT reporting "minimal delays" at that time.

