DCSO Search and Rescue assists Bend woman who injured her ankle while hiking at Horse Ridge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman injured her ankle while hiking in the Horse Ridge area east of Bend on Saturday, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

SAR teams responded to the area of the Horse Ridge Trailhead to assist the 57-year-old woman, Sgt. Jason Wall said. She was about 1 ½ miles from the trailhead when the ankle injury prevented her from walking out to the trailhead under her own power, Wall said.

SAR was asked to assist by Bend Fire & Rescue, which eventually evaluated and treated the hiker’s injuries once back at the trailhead.

Nine SAR volunteers responded with a wheeled litter. They were activated at 4 p.m., reached the trailhead a half-hour later and reached the patient shortly after 5 p.m., the sergeant said.

She was transferred to medical personnel for treatment at the trailhead shortly before 6:30 p.m. Bend Fire & Rescue took the woman to St. Charles Bend for further treatment.