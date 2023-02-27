Skip to Content
DCSO Search and Rescue assists Bend woman who injured her ankle while hiking at Horse Ridge

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers used wheeled litter to assist injured Horse Ridge hiker on Saturday
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman injured her ankle while hiking in the Horse Ridge area east of Bend on Saturday, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

SAR teams responded to the area of the Horse Ridge Trailhead to assist the 57-year-old woman, Sgt. Jason Wall said. She was about 1 ½ miles from the trailhead when the ankle injury prevented her from walking out to the trailhead under her own power, Wall said.

SAR was asked to assist by Bend Fire & Rescue, which eventually evaluated and treated the hiker’s injuries once back at the trailhead.

Nine SAR volunteers responded with a wheeled litter. They were activated at 4 p.m., reached the trailhead a half-hour later and reached the patient shortly after 5 p.m., the sergeant said.

She was transferred to medical personnel for treatment at the trailhead shortly before 6:30 p.m. Bend Fire & Rescue took the woman to St. Charles Bend for further treatment.

KTVZ news sources

