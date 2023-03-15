Update: Paulina Peak snowboarder dies after avalanche; recovery effort underway

(Update: DCSO confirms fatality; recovery mission continues)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Despite hours of resuscitation efforts, a snowboarder died after an avalanche at Paulina Peak Wednesday afternoon, as a rescue effort turned into a recovery mission by first responders and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

"There is one patient deceased," sheriff's Sgt. Jason Wall confirmed to NewsChannel 21 about 5:30 p.m., about 4 1/2 hours after the initial call for help was received by dispatchers.

Wall said Search and Rescue teams were "doing everything they can to complete the recovery tonight, but due to the extreme avalanche danger in the area, it might go into the wee hours."

A group of three snowboarders used snowmobiles to reach the area and were snowboarding down the 7,984-foot peak, located east of La Pine and the highest point on the Newberry Volcano, when the avalanche happened, Wall said.

The other two riders were not injured, he said. Two SAR teams and an AirLink helicopter was called to the area, Wall said, and CPR was performed on snowboarder into the late afternoon.

SAR teams spent much of the afternoon working to reach the area, though a medical team was already with the snowboarder.

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center's current avalanche forecast for the Cascades west of Bend is at the 'moderate' category, but the organization said it does not currently provide forecasts for the Paulina area.

Earlier this month, an experienced backcountry skier, Aaron Griffith, 46, of Bend, was struck and killed by an avalanche he apparently triggered while skiing with a friend at Black Crater, north of the Three Sisters.