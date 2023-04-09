Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Updated
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:09 PM

Madras man killed, second seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 south of Madras

ODOT TripCheck

(Update: OSP IDs victims, releases details of crash)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – One Madras man was killed and another was seriously injured in the head-on collision of a minivan and SUV Sunday night on U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a reported three-vehicle crash around 9:40 p.m. Sunday near milepost 102, about seven miles south of Madras.

A preliminary investigation found that Santellano Reynoso, 53, of Madras, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country minivan heading north when he crossed the highway's center line for unknown reasons and first sideswiped a southbound Nissan Rogue driven by a 23-year-old Warm Springs man, damaging the driver’s side of that SUV, troopers said.

The minivan then collided head-on with a southbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Dustin Ferren, 23 of Madras, troopers said.

Reynoso died at the crash scene, OSP said, while Ferren was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the Nissan were not injured, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway was closed for 3 ½ hours during the on-scene investigation and ODOT detoured traffic onto state Highway 361 through Culver.

OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content