Man, 19, killed, several others injured in rollover crash SE of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old man was killed and several other young people were injured late Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash southeast of Madras, Jefferson County Jason Pollock confirmed late Saturday.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on Southeast Grizzly Road, east of McTaggart Road.

“There were seven people in the vehicle, ranging from 12-19 years old,” Pollock said.

The 19-year-old male was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result, the sheriff said. Several others were injured and taken to St. Charles Madras.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, the juvenile driver was not intoxicated,” Pollock said.

Pollock said he could not yet provide more information but expects to release more details on Monday. He said Oregon State Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the crash investigation.