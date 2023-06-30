Skip to Content
Montana man killed in pickup-semi crash at Highways 97/197 junction in Wasco County

Published 2:33 PM

MADRAS, Ore.  (KTVZ) – A Montana man was killed Thursday afternoon when he drove his pickup across the median into the oncoming lanes of Highway 97 in Wasco County and crashed head-on into a semi-truck, Oregon State Police reported Friday.

Troopers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 197.

A preliminary indication found that Frank Lee Serfoss, 81, of Ronan, Montana, was driving a northbound Ford F-20 pulling a single-axle utility trailer.

OSP said Serfoss crossed over the paved center median into the southbound lanes, crashing head-on into a southbound semi driven by an Arizona man.

Serfoss died at the crash scene, troopers said. The truck driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash and investigation closed or limited traffic in the area for about four hours.

