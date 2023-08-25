Mt. Bachelor zip line guest experiences fatal medical incident; feature is closed Friday in respect

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A guest on Mt. Bachelor’s ZipTour zip line experienced a fatal medical incident Thursday afternoon, prompting a closure of the three-stage feature on Friday, out of respect for the family and resort workers, officials said.

"Yesterday (Thursday) afternoon around 3 p.m., a guest at Mt. Bachelor experienced a medical incident on the zip line and was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner," ski resort President and General Manager John Merriman said in a brief statement provided to NewsChannel 21.

"Our entire team’s thoughts are with the guest and their family," Merriman added. "We have closed the zip line today out of respect for our guest and his family, as well as our team at Mt. Bachelor. We look forward to resuming operations tomorrow, Saturday, August 26th. "