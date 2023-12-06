Redmond woman driving in oncoming lane killed in head-on crash on SW Canal Boulevard, deputies say

(Update: DCSO releases details of crash)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman was driving in the oncoming lane on SW Canal Boulevard when her car collided head-on with a pickup truck and she was killed late Wednesday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

County 911 dispatchers received several calls around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting the crash on Canal Boulevard near milepost 5, south of Helmholtz Way, Sergeant Jason Wall said. Those on scene said a woman who was driving a Ford Fusion was non-responsive.

A short time later, an off-duty firefighter arrived on scene and tried to render aid to the woman, Wall said. But Redmond Fire paramedics soon arrived and confirmed the 30-year-old woman had died.

Investigators determined the woman, whose name was not released, was heading north on Canal Boulevard when her car collided head-on with a southbound Chevy Silverado driven by a 42-year-old Bend man. Witness statements helped them determine the car was traveling in the wrong lane, "for unknown reasons," Wall said.

The pickup driver, who was unhurt in the crash, told investigators he was unable to avoid the collision. Wall said he cooperated fully with the investigation and that no wrongdoing on his part was found, so he was not charged.

The crash and investigation closed Canal Boulevard between Helmholtz Way and SW 61st Street for over two hours.