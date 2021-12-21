N. Idaho man charged with first-degree murder, cannibalism

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder and cannibalism. The Bonner County prosecutor filed an amended complaint last week adding the cannibalism charge against 39-year-old James David Russell of Oldtown. Russell was arrested Sept. 10 in connection with the death of David Flaget, whose body was found that day in his truck. Authorities say pieces of Flaget’s body were found in Russell’s residence. Russell in October was found unfit to stand trial and ordered into the Idaho Security Medical Program. The Bonner County Public Defender’s Office is representing Russell. The office didn’t return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.