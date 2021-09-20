France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

AP National Business

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty. France is still reeling after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S., Australia and Britain. Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn’t affect longer-term relations with France. The defense pact involved a submarine deal that sank a rival French submarine contract. France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia over the deal, and its anger isn’t subsiding. France’s foreign minister is meeting Monday with EU counterparts and giving a news conference in New York.