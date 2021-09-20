Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

AP National Business

By DAVID RISING and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have found no evidence that the country’s main intelligence service’s computers were hacked, after a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company alerted them of a suspected breach of its internal networks by a Chinese hacking group. The Insikt Group says it alerted Indonesia after detecting malware servers operated by the so-called Mustang Panda group communicating with hosts inside Indonesian government networks. The group says the activity targeted the Badan Intelijen Negara, or BIN, intelligence agency as well as nine other Indonesian government agencies. BIN’s deputy chief says the report was investigated and no breach was found.