Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:23 PM

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

KTVZ

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs market that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty over the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content