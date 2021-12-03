UAE agrees to buy French warplanes as Macron visits Gulf

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros. There was no immediate confirmation of the deal from Emirati officials. The French Defense Ministry described the deal as France’s largest-ever weapons contract for export. French President Emmanuel Macron is in the Emirates on the first stop of his two-day visit to the Gulf. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. The red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.