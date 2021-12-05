Belgian police use water, tear gas on COVID-19 protesters

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse some rowdy protesters in Brussels after most marched peacefully through the city to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions. Thousands came to protest the new measures that were announced Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened its rules as a surge in cases strains the country’s health services. The main crowd in Sunday’s march has already dispersed when about 100 protesters ran into a riot police barricade near the European Commission. After a brief stand-off with police, protesters hurdled trash and other objects. The government on Friday said day care centers and primary schools will close for the holiday season a week early.