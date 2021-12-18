OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration says it will not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10. This will give companies time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately says there will be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9. Saturday’s announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward. That reversed a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.