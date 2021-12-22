Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has decided to further tighten restrictions in anticipation of the surging omicron variant. But the country has shied away from a full lockdown like the neighboring Netherlands has done. Belgian authorities on Wednesday decided to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and ban most indoor activities. Sports fans won’t allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children. The measures take effect Sunday. Families were advised to keep visitors to a minimum for Christmas but did not face exact limits.