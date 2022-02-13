NYC subway ridership rebounding after drop due to omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the omicron surge. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reports ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week. It’s the first time that’s happened since the omicron wave hit New York in mid-December. Weekday ridership cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020, falling as much as 95%, but had gradually rebounded and was regularly surpassing 3 million beginning in late September. The MTA has introduced fare discounts to try to attract more riders.