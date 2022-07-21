Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has made a pitch to a company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky. He’s trying to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said Thursday his administration has reached out to Steel Dynamics, offering to show potential sites. The company says it will build and operate the mill but didn’t specify a location — other than to say it’ll be in the southeastern U.S. It took over the project in a deal with another company that has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky.

