US files another labor complaint against Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has filed its fifth labor complaint about alleged violations of union organizing rights in Mexico. The complaint was filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, which requires that Mexico enforce a law that says employees are allowed to freely choose the union that represents them. For decades, undemocratic, pro-company unions kept wages in Mexico low by reaching behind-the-scenes deals with employers. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said Thursday the latest complaint involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico. The company, known as Manufacturas VU, is located in the border city of Piedras Negras.

