Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321 continued to Salt Lake City International Airport, where it landed without problems. The injured passengers were evaluated by airport paramedics who released two of them and sent the third to a hospital. The identifies of the patients and their nature of their injuries suffered were not disclosed. Delta did not immediately respond Saturday to a message seeking additional details.

