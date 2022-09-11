Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party is rising as Sweden’s traditional welcome for refugees has been strained by massive migration in recent years and shootings in segregated neighborhoods. Polls ahead of Sunday’s election projected that the Sweden Democrats for the first time would become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.