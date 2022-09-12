Hard Rock spends $100M to raise pay for non-tipped US staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock International says Monday it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. The global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company is giving the employees an immediate increase to a minimum starting salary of $18 to $21 an hour. It’s designed to help employees deal with persistent inflation, and to help the company attract and retain top talent, lessening turnover. The raises apply to job categories including cooks, housekeepers, front desk clerks, security workers, cage cashiers and others.

