Spanish sex club owners, workers protest prostitution bill

MADRID (AP) — Protesters including brothel owners and sex workers have demonstrated in front of the Spanish Parliament over a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and sex club owners or pimps with sentences up to 4 years in prison. The bill backed by the ruling left-wing PSOE party proposes broadening the definition of pimping. For the first time in Spain, it would also penalize customers. Demonstrators wore face masks and used bright red umbrellas to conceal their identities. The demonstration was called by a platform led by sex-related business owners. Spain is considered to have the laxest laws against prostitution in Europe.

