Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is joining investment firm Thrive Capital as a venture partner. The New York company said in a blog post that Iger will mentor its founders as they build companies across industries such as health care, consumer technology, financial services and enterprise software. New York-based Thrive Capital was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.