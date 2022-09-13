Ryanair cancels Hungary routes over windfall tax dispute
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair says it will cancel eight routes through Hungary and cut flights on seven more following a months-long dispute with the country’s government over a windfall tax placed on airlines. The Ireland-based company’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, told a press conference Tuesday that Ryanair had planned to launch 10 new routes through Budapest and base an additional airplane at its airport this winter. Instead, it will reduce its yearly passenger load in Hungary from 4.5 million to under 4 million. The decision was a response to Hungary’s government fining the airline more than 750,000 euros in August after the company raised prices to cope with a windfall tax on industries ranging from airlines to banks.