Slovakia has new ministers after party leaves coalition

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has sworn in new ministers who replaced their predecessors from a junior coalition partner that withdrew from the governing four-party coalition that left Prime Minister Eduard Heger without a parliamentary majority. The new ministers are experts not affiliated with any party. Energy expert Karel Hirman became the economy minister, career diplomat Rastislav Kacer will serve as foreign minister while the head of Slovak Bar Association Viliam Karas was appointed the justice minister. Heger temporarily assumed the education minister post. The appointment took place after all four ministers from the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party resigned from their government posts.

