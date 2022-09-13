Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former security chief at Twitter will testify Tuesday before Congress the social platform misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control millions of fake accounts. The claims by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, could affect Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform. Musk now claims that the company has long undercounted spam bots on its platform, citing that as a reason to nix the deal he struck in April. Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.