Union, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing General Electric Co. workers says it’s reached a deal with the company to speed up pay raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the agreement, workers at GE’s facility in Lynn would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years, instead of up to 10 under the old system. Once formally approved by workers, the deal would also extend an accelerated raise schedule to two non-union GE plants in Vermont and New Hampshire. IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that secured the deal, called it a “massive win” for workers.

