UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing says it took net orders for 26 planes and delivered 35 planes in August. Boeing said Tuesday that the deliveries included a 787 jet to Germany’s Lufthansa and another to Dutch national carrier KLM. Boeing was unable to deliver 787s for most of the last two years because of production flaws. Two more 787s were sent to American Airlines, but those aren’t being counted in August numbers because they’re at a Boeing factory getting more customization work done, according to a Boeing spokesman. The biggest order came from UPS, which wants eight more 767 cargo planes.

