California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/ Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is launching an initiative to bring more tourism to native communities. It’s funded by a $1 million federal grant aimed in part at tackling the pandemic’s economic impact. Called Visit Native California, the program will market museums and cultural centers important to California tribes. The state is home to 109 federally recognized Indigenous tribes. California’s tourism industry lost a projected $72.8 billion in spending in 2020, and the initiative is one of the latest programs aimed at bringing back visitors.