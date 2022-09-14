Czech government readies $1.2B for businesses’ energy costs

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has unveiled a plan to help businesses cope with surging energy costs. Prime Minister Petr Fiala says the government is ready to use up to 30 billion Czech crowns ($1.2 billion) for the program, which mainly aims to assist larger firms with a high consumption of electricity or gas. Individual companies will be able to get up to 200 million Czech crowns ($8.1 million). Small- and medium-sized companies might expect another 30 billion Czech crowns under a different scheme. The government already announced another plan to cap to cap electricity and gas prices for households, small businesses and the public sector.

