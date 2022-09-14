Florida flies “illegal immigrants” to Martha’s Vineyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has flown two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. His office says flights to the Massachusetts island are an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The governor’s office didn’t elaborate on their legal status, but many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to pursue asylum in immigration court _ as allowed under U.S law and international treaty _ or released on humanitarian parole.

